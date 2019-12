Three lanes are currently closed on the M1 as emergency services attend a car that is on fire.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene of the incident which happened on the southbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 27.

A Highways East Midlands spokesman said: “M1 southbound has three lanes closed between J28 and J27 due to a car on fire.

"Please drive with care and be prepared for some delay through the area."