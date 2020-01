A car ended up on its roof after an accident in Huthwaite last night (January 3).

Fire crews, Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service all attended the incident at around 8.53pm.

Chesterfield Road

The road traffic collision left one car on its roof on Chesterfield Road.

Upon the emergency services’ arrival, all occupants were already out of the car.

Fire fighters from Alfreton station made the vehicle safe and removed it from the carriageway.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported.