A car was engulfed by flames after a crash involving a bus in Sutton.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire on Lammas Road, where the crash between the car and the bus happened.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Crews from Ashfield and Mansfield were called to the incident.

"It was a road traffic collision involving a bus and a car, the car was well alight."

The incident happened at 3.15, Monday, October 14.