Motorists are warned of delays after two busy roads in Nottinghamshire were closed due to concerns for a person's safety.

Nottinghamshire Police said both A617 Marr Road in Mansfield and A611 Derby Road were closed to traffic after being called to the incident at around 4.30pm today (January 7).

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes as delays are expected, the police added.

No other details were provided by the police but Nottinghamshire Police have been contacted for more information.