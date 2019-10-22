Busy Mansfield road to be closed for almost three weeks

A busy Mansfield road is due to be closed for almost three weeks while work is conducted by the North Midland Construction.

Part of Littleworth will be closed from 7.30am on Monday, November 4, and will remain closed until 5pm on Friday, November 22.

This stretch of the road is between the junctions with Great Central Road and Baums Lane, and Bath Street for Water Meadows swimming baths.

The road is also the main access route for the rear entrance to Mansfield Police Station, used by emergency vehicles going in and out of the police hub, and the access route for your Chad's newsroom.

A spokesman for Via East Midlands, which runs highways on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, confirmed that NMCN is conducting the works to "connect a new development to foul and surface water sewers".

A diversion route has been scheduled for road users on the affected stretch of road, directing drivers through Baums Lane and onto the A60 towards Mansfield town centre and turning onto Bath Street, or visa versa.