Buses between Mansfield and Nottingham could be affected by major road closure

Roadworks could cause traffic delays to a bus service connecting Mansfield and Nottingham for almost three months.

The roundabout near Forest Fields in Nottingham will be affected by the closure of Sherwood Rise from Monday, January 6, which is expected to have a knock-on effect on the A60 – affecting Pronto services between Mansfield and the city.

Sherwood Rise is set to close from January 6 until April 3, causing traffic disruption for the Pronto service. Image: Pixabay.

Local gas network Cadent will be replacing a kilometre of ageing gas pipes in Sherwood Rise, between Gregory Boulevard and Pelham Road, and the work is expected to last until April 3.

It is part of a scheme costing hundreds of thousands of pounds, taking place over two phases, which will see road closures and roadworks in place for 20 weeks throughout 2020.

A spokesman for Nottingham City Council said: “Cadent Gas will be conducting major gas works as they replace a kilometre of ageing iron pipes with tough plastic pipes that will last well into the 22nd Century.

“The gas mains are up for renewal to maintain efficiency and ensure the safety of 2,000 residents. Works have been strategically planned for this time of year to avoid festival season and times of higher activity at Forest Recreation Ground.”

Part of Sherwood Rise, which is an exit on the busy roundabout connecting the A60 with Forest Fields and Nottingham city centre, will be closed during this period – causing diversion around the area which are expected to increase traffic flow.

The diversion will be in place via Sherwood Rise, Nottingham Road, Haydn Road and Hucknall Road, and will see some traffic move onto the busy A60 Mansfield Road.

Access will be maintained for residents and workers and businesses will remain open as usual.

Paul Patrick, of Cadent, said: “With 77 per cent of homes in Nottingham relying on gas to keep warm it’s vital we continue our ongoing programme to modernise the city’s gas network.

“Unfortunately, owing to the position and size of the two pipes, we can only carry out the work safely under a road closure.

“We are working closely with Nottingham City Council to minimise any inconvenience to residents and businesses. Once the new pipes are in the ground we won’t need to renew them for 80 years.”