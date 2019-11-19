Bus and traffic diversions in place as Mansfield town centre road closes

Buses and traffic are being diverted as a Mansfield town centre road closes for gas repairs.

Access to Bridge Street has been cut off following a burst water pipe, with Severn Trent Water on site to repair the damage.

Avoid the area if you can.

Buses that use Bridge Street to access the bus station, including Stagecoach's 7, 27, 28 and 29 services as well as Trentbarton's 141 bus, are being diverted up St Peters Way and accessing the station via Albert Street.

Vehicles wanting to access the road to enter the town centre are being diverted the opposite way up St Peters Way and told to use Leeming Street.

The road is expected to be closed until Wednesday, November 20.