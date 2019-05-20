Broken down vehicle on M1 between Bolsover and Worksop Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There is currently a broken down vehicle on the M1 between Bolsover and Worksop. The broken down vehicle is on the northbound carriageway between J29a and J30. M1 There is also congestion on the J31 northbound exit. ‘Middle lane hogger’ pulled over by police on M1 after being followed for seven miles A38 carriageway closed after crash involving two lorries