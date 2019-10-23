Breakdown on M1 near airport junction Junction 33 of the M1 northbound. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A broken-down vehicle on the M1 has closed one lane on the northbound stretch between junctions 32 and 33. The breakdown is between the slip roads for Doncaster and the airport.Traffic conditions are expected to return to normal by 7.30am. Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from October 22 Stagecoach East Midlands announce half price tickets and discounts to attractions for October half term