For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

1. A619 Worksop Road, Clowne Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A619 Worksop Road, Clowne, due to work near Van Dyke Hotel and new development site towards the A618, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until December 13, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

2. Belper Road, Belper Traffic control (two-way signals) on Belper Road, Holbrook, Belper, outside garage, north of Shaw Lane, to excavate and install new valve, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until November 21, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

3. Derby Road, Heanor Lane closure on A608 Derby Road, Langley Mill, Heanor, to lay new domestic service from main, by Cadent. Delays likely until November 18, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

4. Kirklington Road, Rainworth Traffic control (two-way signals) on B6020 Kirklington Road, Rainworth, to refurbish centre reservation, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until November 15, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

