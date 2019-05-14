Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from May 14
1. Portland Road, Hucknall
Road closure at Portland Road, Hucknall, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. In place until May 16, 2019.
2. A60 Turner Road, Worksop
Traffic control (stop/go boards) at A60 Turner Road, Worksop, at the junction of Stanley Street, due to carriageway repairs, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until May 20, 2019.
3. B6101 Hague Bar, New Mills
Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6101 Hague Bar, New Mills, Derbyshire, due to works being carried out by Derbyshire County Council. Delays possible until May 17, 2019.
4. Lowes Hill, Ripley
Road closure at Lowes Hill, Ripley to facilitate carriageway resurfacing works, by Derbyshire County Council. In place until May 17, 2019.
