Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from July 23
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A6 Haddon Road, Bakewell
Traffic control (stop/go boards) on A6 Haddon Road, Bakewell, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 30, 2019.
2. A60 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead
Some carriageway incursion on A60 Nottingham Road, Ravenshead, due to works being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until August 2, 2019.
3. A617, A38 Mansfield Road, Sutton in Ashfield
Traffic control (multi-way signals) on A617, A38 Mansfield Road, Sutton in Ashfield, due to lining refresh work, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until July 26, 2019.
4. B6013 Chesterfield Road, Belper
Traffic control (two-way signals) on B6013 Chesterfield Road, Belper, due to works being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until July 25, 2019.
