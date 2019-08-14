Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from August 14

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Lane closure at A52 Brian Clough Way, Derby, adjacent to Meadow Lane, due to safety barrier works, by Derby City Council. Delays likely until August 16, 2019.

1. A52 Brian Clough Way, Derby

Traffic control (two-way signals) at Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, opposite Woodhouse Court, rear of Burns Avenue, due to works being carried out by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until August 19, 2019.

2. Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse

Traffic control (two-way signals) at A60 Carlton Road, Carlton in Lindrick, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays likely until August 16, 2019.

3. A60 Carlton Road, Worksop

Lane closure at A610 Kimberley/Eastwood Bypass, Eastwood, from Swingate Overbridge to A608 Overbridge, due to repair of safety barrier, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until August 16, 2019.

4. A610 Kimberley, Eastwood Bypass

