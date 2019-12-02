All you need to know for Christmas buses in Mansfield

Stagecoach East Midlands has released its special Christmas and New Year bus schedule, detailing services over the holiday season in Mansfield.

Services will run as normal through to Christmas Eve, to accommodate as many people as possible during the busy festive period, and routes will continue to operate throughout the day to assist customers with their travel plans.

The following routes will stop running earlier than the normal timetable: 1, 11, 12, 15a, 16, 23b, 53a and pronto.

As in previous years, services will not operate on the main bank holidays; Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

On Friday, December 27 and Monday, December 30, a normal Saturday bus service will run with some additional early morning journeys on the 1, 6, and 16 services.

The 200 Mansfield evening town service will not be in operation on Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31.

On Tuesday, December 31, a normal Saturday bus service will run with some additional early morning journeys on the 1, 6, and 16 services.

Normal services will resume from January 2.

Matt Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Christmas is a busy time on the roads and queues of traffic and congestion can make festive events stressful, as people make their way to and from town.

“We are, therefore, encouraging people to take the bus for more convenient and stress-free travel this festive season.”

