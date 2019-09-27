Air ambulance in attendance at Bolsover crash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A Bolsover road is currently closed after an accident involving a car and a motorbike. The collision occurred at around 3.30pm on Station Road near to the Castle Arms pub. Station Road, Bolsover Police said the road is currently closed and an air ambulance is at the scene. One person has been injured. Former Warsop station up for sale - despite railway extension and traveller site plans Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from September 26