Accident causing traffic delays on M1 northbound

A road accident on the M1 northbound near Worksop has closed off one of four lanes of the carriage way.

The accident happened between junctions 29A and 30 for Worksop and is causing delays to traffic while the incident is cleared.

Delays are likely.

Highways England are currently on site and normal traffic conditions are expected to return between 4.30pm and 4.45pm today, May 11.

Road users are being advised to avoid using junction 29A to access the M1 and to be prepared for delays.

UPDATE

There has also been an accident on the M1 southbound at the slip road for junction 31.

One of two lanes are closed and normal traffic conditions are also expected to return between 4.30pm and 4.45pm today.