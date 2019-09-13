A38 reopened between Ripley and Alfreton after 'medical emergency'

The A38 has reopened in both directions between the A610 at Ripley and the A61 at Alfreton.

This is because of a medical emergency. Derbyshire Police and ambulance services are on the scene.

Traffic is still extremely heavy in the area.

Light vehicles are advised to follow the 'solid circle' diversion symbol and exit the A38 at the Ripley junction on to the A610 heading west.

At the signalised junction turn right on to the B6013.

At Oakerthorpe turn right, and travel along the A615 (east) until the junction with the A61.

Turn right on to the A61 south to rejoin the A38.

HGV's are advised to travel east along the A610 to join the M1 at junction 26.

Travel northbound and continue on the M1 to rejoin the A38.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.