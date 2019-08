The A38 in Sutton was closed in both directions last night, August 6, due to concerns for a woman's safety.

The road was shut between Ashfield Fire Station and The Snipe pub at Alfreton Road after police were called to the incident at 8.18pm.

A38 in Sutton.

Drivers were being advised to avoid the area at this time.

The incident came to a safe conclusion at about 10.15pm and the road is now open as normal.