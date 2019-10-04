A38 closed between Alfreton and M1 after three-vehicle crash

The A38 has been closed between Alfreton and the M1 after a three-vehicle collision.

The incident, involving two cars and a lorry, happened on the northbound stretch as it passes Clover Nook Industrial Estate.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews are at the scene and the road has been closed while it is dealt with.

There is a significant amount of traffic due to an ongoing closure of the M1 northbound and motorists are being advised to avoid the area where possible.

Local diversions will be in place but drivers should expect delays.

