Town MP says the good news keeps on coming for Mansfield

In recent weeks, there have been a number of positive bits of local news, boosting some of the campaigns that I have been working on for the last two years, writes Ben Bradley MP.

I felt it was important this week to share some of that good news.

There are £20 million worth of improvements to the A614 moving forward after an earlier announcement of funding and firmer plans for spending that cash have been discussed by the county council.

These improvements will improve the road network across north Nottinghamshire and make Mansfield more accessible for us all.

On the transport front, there was the announcement of the new franchise to run East Midlands Trains which, from August, will be managed by Abellio UK.

That contract requires the firm to improve services and introduce new trains, as well as to put together the full business case needed to move the Robin Hood Line extension through Warsop forward.

The local bid has been submitted for the Future High Streets Fund, an opportunity to get financial support to improve the town centre.

I flagged this further with ministers in the House of Commons and am ensuring that Mansfield has the best possible chance of a winning bid to get more money for the town.

New plans have also been approved for major town centre investment on White Hart Street, to turn rundown and empty buildings in to new smaller and affordable homes.

Work to improve the town centre is moving steadily onward.

Finally, there has also been new plans from the county council to do more for children in care, and to level the playing field for young people who so often have had the toughest start in life without parents.

As their corporate guardians, the council has responsibility for their welfare and will be doing more going forward to ensure that they are able to adjust successfully to adulthood, helping with housing, work and education to reduce to numbers of children who find that transition really tough.

It is great to see small steps forward on a local level to improve life in Mansfield.