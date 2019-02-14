Tower captial a-peal-s for Kirkby bell ringers

The tower captain of St Wilfrid's Church, Kirkby, has appealed for more bell ringers to join their ranks.

The church already has six regular ringers, but could always do with more to keep the bells ringing across Kirkby.

Paul Baker, the tower captain said: "You don't have to be religious to enjoy bell ringing - it's a hobby that you take part in and go home after.

"We are a really sociable bunch, and drop into the Duke of Wellington for a pint after practice!

"It's also a great way to keep fit, and I really enjoy it."

Neil Westman, a ringer for 50 years, said that bell-ringing is challenging, sociable and good exercise to boot.

Neil, who also mentors and tutors bell ringers said: "Nationwide, we need as many ringers as possible.

"We have ringers from all walks of life - there is a police, fire and medical guilds, amongst others.

Neil, who is the Tower Captain at Alfreton, says that bell-ringing is for all ages.

"You don't need to be musical, or strong.

"It's all about technique.

"It's very easy to handle a bell, but it is a long process to learn to ring.

"To teach someone from scratch, it will take three to six months to learn to control the bell, and two to three years to learn the methods.

"It is satisfying, as every bell is different."

If you fancy having a go then ring Paul on 01623406832, or just go to the church on any Tuesday at 7.30pm.