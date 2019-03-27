Top qualification for Edwinstowe photographer

An Edwinstowe photographer has earned a top qualification for his stunning portraiture photographs.

Jared Stubbings, of Artisan Imaging Ltd. has earned his Licentiateship of the Master Photographers Association (LMPA) - the hardest qualification to achieve within the

photographic profession.

Jarred Stubbings being presented with his qualification certificate by industry experts

READ MORE: Construction firm celebrates ongoing support for the environment

To qualify, Mr Stubbings had to submit an extensive panel of photographic images, and an in-depth working profile.

His series of portraiture photographs were judged by a panel of industry experts, including renowned photographers Faye and Trevor Yerbury.

Mr Stubbings said: "It was a bit scary and nerve-wracking knowing that such highly regarded photographers were judging my work.

One of the portraits submitted by Jared Stubbings

"Trevor liked my black and white shots, which meant a great deal to me."

READ MORE: Former Indian restaurant in Mansfield going under the hammer

Mr Stubbings set up his photography company, Artisan Imaging Ltd last year, and has had a passion for photography since he was a child.

He added; "I've always been interested in photography - I have been an amateur photographer all my life so I'm really pleased to have been awarded this Licentiateship."

Tracey Sheppard, by Jarred Stubbings

Mr Stubbings now has his sights set on the next levels of MPA qualifications -Associate and Fellowship.

As well as portraits, Mr Stubbings specialises in commercial photography.

To see his work, visit: www.artisanimaging.ltd