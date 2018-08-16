Top boss says winning Chad Business Award ‘helped us enormously’

The boss of the champion firm in 2017 is urging companies in the Mansfield and Ashfield area to take the plunge in this year’s Chad Business Awards.

For he says the impact and spin-offs of winning can make a massive difference to the success of the business.

Time is running out before the deadline for the awards, which will be presented at a gala event at Portland Training College in Mansfield on Thursday, November 29.

But Sean O’Connor, director of thriving home-removals and storage firm O’Connor and Co, of Mansfield, said: “I would encourage companies to enter because it helped us enormously when we were named best business and best new business last year.

“It gave our customers that extra seal of approval, and showed that the company can be trusted. It also made our brand more valuable.

“People are put off because they think they will not win, but I’d say give it your all. Follow your dreams.”

Sean, 30, who was born and bred in Mansfield, set up O’Connor and Co after he had been disappointed by the level of service he received himself when moving home.

He started off as a sole trader but since winning the Chad award, his company now employs ten staff and has an annual turnover of £500,000. It has expanded overseas, a series of TV adverts is planned and bigger, rival firms are beginning to run scared.

“It was so emotional and overwhelming when we won the Chad award,” said Sean. “It gave such a boost to our confidence and filled the whole family with pride.”

The Chad Business Awards, which encompass 15 categories, highlight the cream of commerce, trade and industry, shining a spotlight on the best businesses and the people who work within them.

Chad editor Phil Bramley said: “The awards showcase the amazing work that firms in our community do every day, helping to provide jobs and to put money into the local economy.

“They are also a great way of recognising dedication and talent. We have some incredible firms in our area, and I would urge them all to enter.”

To find out more, go to www.chad.co.uk/businessawards