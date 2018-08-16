Top A Level performance at All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Academy

A Level students at All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Academy have performed superbly once again with students at the higher level exceeding targets set by the school.

Ruth Farrall, Head of School (Designate) said: “I am so proud of all of our students, they have exceeded our expectations despite national changes to subject specifications, their results are a reflection of the hard work of staff, students and parents.

“To achieve such good results once again is a phenomenal achievement. We would like to congratulate the students on achieving places at the universities of their choice and wish them continued success in the future.”

Notable performances were achieved by Emma Lowe, who achieved grades A*, A, A and is going to Birmingham University to study Medicine.

Tom Kirton achieved grades A* A A and will take a gap year prior to going to University.

Leah Weightman who passed at grades A* A A B is off to Loughborough University to study Psychology.

Bethany Gwynn is celebrating passing grades A* A A B and will go to Leeds University to study Bio-Medical Sciences.

Wiktoria Drozdz achieved grades A A A C and will go to Liverpool University to study Biology.

Natalia Lubiejewska with grades A A A will go to Birmingham University to study Medicine.

Dawid Ciszewski achieved A A B C is going to Southampton University to study Civil Engineering.

Paulina Szczypior has passed A A B and will attend Southampton University to study German.

Angelika Brzeska, who passed at grades A B B B will go to Sussex University to study Medical Neuro-Science.

