Three people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a waste recycling plant at Markham Vale.

Two crews from Staveley and one from Bolsover attended the blaze on Markham Vale Road just before 12.30pm.

Submitted picture from scene.

Three people were taken to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Pictures show the huge blaze and an ambulance on the way to the scene.

The incident was over just after 2.45pm.

Submitted picture of the fire.