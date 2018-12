Three people have been taken to hospital after a collision on the A617 at Rainworth.

It happened at around 8.30am this morning (Tuesday, December 18) at the A617 roundabout on the MARR route.

The road was blocked off this morning.

Police say a car and a van were involved and three people were taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road from was blocked from Rainworth Bypass to Adams Way while police made the area safe.