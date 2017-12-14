Three months of improvement work along MARR to start in New Year

Major roadworks to carry out extensive repairs to the A38 and A617 Mansfield Ashfield Regeneration Route (MARR) are due to get underway early in the new year.

The £5m project has been funded through the Department for Transport’s Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund, following an announcement in August.

Delivered by Via East Midlands and Tarmac on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, it includes the resurfacing and upgrading of roadside barriers along 5km of the route and skid resistance upgrades.

Nottinghamshire county councillor John Cottee, chairman for community and place committee, welcomed the start of work. He said:“This work is an important investment in the county’s infrastructure, as it will prolong the lifespan of this key, busy route which is vital to the local economy.

“The funding, which was allocated following a successful bid to the DfT’s maintenance challenge fund, was a real partnership effort, with D2N2 and Ashfield District and Mansfield District Councils all playing a key role, as well as local MPs and businesses.

“Here in Nottinghamshire we have more than 2,600 miles worth of highways to maintain, so this Government funding is essential in order for us to carry out this work.”

Works are due to start on Tuesday January 2 and run until Saturday March 31 2018 subject to weather conditions, and will take place overnight, typically between 8pm and 6am and during weekends only to minimise any disruption to residents and road users.

Local diversions will be in place as the works progress, with vehicular access to properties wherever possible.

Access to Kingsmill Hospital will be maintained throughout the works with emergency vehicles allowed access through any closures. Any residents visiting the hospital during evenings and weekends are advised to allow extra time for their journeys, with all diversions and closures well-signed.

In addition, access to local shopping and amenities will be maintained during the works.

The full programme of works will be released shortly and published online at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/marr which will have all the latest information on any closures and diversions.

Road users can also follow @nottscc for latest updates once work is underway.