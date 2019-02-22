Three men smashed their way into Mansfield home and attacked two people

Police officers are investigating after two people were assaulted during a burglary in Mansfield.

The police were called to reports that three men had smashed their way into a house in Dallas Street armed with some sort of object at around 10.50pm yesterday (Thursday, February 21). The two victims suffered minor head injuries.

Police car

If you saw anything suspicious or have any information that could help, please call 101 quoting incident 971 of February 21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.