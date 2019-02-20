Three men charged in connection with pub burglary

Three men are due to appear in court charged in connection with a burglary at a Sherwood pub.

Mark Carter, 37, of Columbia Street, Huthwaite, is charged with burglary, possession of a stun gun, affray, criminal damage, and assault on an emergency worker.

Lee Carter, 33, of Columbia Street, Huthwaite, is charged with burglary and possession of a stun gun.

Keith Collison, 50, of Beck Crescent, Mansfield, is charged with burglary, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

They are all due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, February 20).

The charges relate to a burglary at The Samuel Hall pub in Mansfield Road, Sherwood, during the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday, February 19).

Following a pursuit of a vehicle officers arrested three men.

A police car was attacked with a sledgehammer during the incident and another police car suffered damage after being rammed.

A police officer suffered minor injuries during the incident.