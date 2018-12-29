Three men arrested after flat fire in Sutton

Police officer have arrested three men following a flat fire in Sutton this morning (Saturday, December 29).

Emergency services were called to a fire in progress at a property in Willow Crescent at about 1am.

Fire engine

Several residents had to be temporarily rehoused as a result of the blaze but no-one was seriously injured during the incident.

Three men, aged 51, 35 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The 35-year-old and 21-year-old were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug.

All three remain in police custody.

Police enquiries are ongoing.