Three fire crews from across the region were called to a building fire in Kirkby.

Crews from Ashfield, Edwinstowe and Alfreton arrived at the property last night.

They used breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a main jet to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

