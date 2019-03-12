Thousands take part in annual Ashfield Big Spring Clean event

I would like to thank the tens of thousands of residents who got involved in this year’s Big Ashfield Spring Clean, writes Coun Helen-Ann Smith of Ashfield District Council.

This year’s event was bigger and better.

Volunteers taking part in the Big Ashfield Spring Clean

Council staff went beyond the call of duty and got stuck in to help make Ashfield cleaner.

Thank you to all our staff and the hundreds of volunteers who helped in litter picks like the one I attended in Stanton Hill.

Staff have collected thousands of bags that residents put out with their bins.

Half way through the spring clean, I requested the figures for the amount of bulky waste the council was collecting for free.

At that stage, more than 2,000 households had called to make an appointment with the bulky waste team.

The figures showed that items collected included 376 mattresses, 357 sofas, 275 fridges, 70 beds and even a 1950’s Juke Box.

One of the first things the Ashfield Independents did they when they gained control of the council last year was to implement the spring clean after figures showed fly-tipping incidents had gone up 39 per cent

This year, fly-tipping complaints have fallen 15 per cent but the war on waste does not stop.

I also want to remind residents who fly-tip that this council now has new powers that could lead to your car being scrapped of you are caught.

This council has invested in cameras at fly-tipping hot spots and every single time the council sends a team to deal with fly-tipping, they go through the rubbish with a fine tooth comb.

This has led to prosecutions going up and as a result fly-tipping going down.

The council’s community protection team has also stepped up its surveillance.

I got involved in politics years ago to make a difference and to help so many residents get rid of so much rubbish has been a real pleasure.

And the council will continue to pursue and catch those fly-tippers who blight the environment.