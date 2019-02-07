This year's Warsop Carnival 'may be the last'

The long running, much-loved Warsop Carnival may not go ahead next year, say organisers.

A lack of funding and volunteers means that the seven volunteers on the committee are struggling to keep the carnival running.

Melissa Cooper, the vice-chair of the Warsop Carnival Committee is appealing for volunteers, both in the run up to, and on the day.

Melissa said: "The carnival has been running for years, and it will be heartbreaking to see it go.

"Volunteering is so rewarding - last year was my first year on the committee, and I actually got quite emotional on the day because I've grown up with the carnival.

"We pull in four to six and a half thousand visitors on the day, which is a massive turnout.

"There are seven of us at the moment and there is a lot to do!"

Volunteers meet fortnightly in Warsop's pubs to organise the event, which takes place on the Carrs.

The theme of the celebrations this is year is heroes past and present.

Melissa added: "We want to celebrate local heroes especially, to give a big thank you to them for what they do."

This year, a competition amongst the schools in the parish will be introduced which will see the winning entry designing the front cover of the programme.

Last year, the Carnival, which usually takes place in early July. saw a parade through Warsop’s roads, starting on Robin Hood Avenue before arriving in Carrs Showground.

The Carnival itself will included a family fun dog show, with categories such as waggiest tail, a marching band competition featuring nine bands, a mobile beach area and a 5-a-side football tournament.

Guests were also treated to an Amy Winehouse tribute act, as well as music from the Ed Sheeran Experience.

There was also a licenced bar area and fun fair.



Volunteers are needed to:

Book stalls and food outlets

Help decorate the floats at Bowring Transport

Walk in the parade to keep it running smoothly

Book the main area acts

Oversee the car park

Contact businesses for advertising

To get involved:

Call Melissa on 07734822322

Email: warsopcarnival@yahoo.co.uk

See the carnival's Facebook group here