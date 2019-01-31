This week’s fascinating pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s past
Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Mansfield and Ashfield.
2003: A fabulous shot taken mid-routine as this talented group performs at the Kirkby Spring Carnival. Did you go to this event?
2003: These children are taking part in the Mansfield Schools Festival. Did you take part in this event?
2003: A great bygone snap featuring the Alison Haynes School of Dance medal winners. Are you on this picture?
2003: This smart looking bunch are the Sutton-in-Ashfield Bowling Association. Do you recognise anyone or are you in the photograph?
