This is when the new B&M bargains store will open in Kirkby

Who doesn't love a good bargain in this age of austerity?

Well, there's good news for thrifty shoppers, as B&M bargains announce the opening date for a brand new store in Kirkby, at the former Old Factory Shop on Lindley’s Lane.

The discount retailer is due to open at 9am on Wednesday 27th February, creating 30 jobs in a boost to the economy.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, pet range, health and beauty, and homewares.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks.”

Job roles are advertised on the B&M website and range from customer service assistants, to supervisors and floor managers.

