This is what the weather will be like today

Here is the weather forecast for today (Monday, February 18).

Breezy but fine with some sunshine during the morning. Cloudier conditions and some showery rain should move eastwards into the afternoon, probably clearing to further sunny spells for most before dusk. A few showers remain possible in the Peak District. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

On the cloudy side during the evening, with a few further showers arriving on the breeze. Becoming generally drier and less windy, with clearer spells developing later in the night. Minimum temperature 3 °C.