Firefighters tackled a van blaze at a service station on the M1.

Firefighters from Ashfield and Alfreton Green were called to extinguish a transit van on fire on the northbound service area of the M1 at Tibshelf last night (Thursday May 10).

A fire services spokesman tweeted that the van was well alight and crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets during the operation at 9.49pm before giving advice to the owners.