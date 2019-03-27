Number of people having affairs in Notts

This is how many people are having affairs in these Nottinghamshire towns

The number of people having affairs in many Nottinghamshire towns is on the rise - and Brexit could be to blame!

A new map has been created by Illicit Encounters, detailing how many people in each town have signed up to the website for married people looking to have an affair. And the number is up on last year with Illicit Encounters saying they've found "particularly strong figures for cheating in towns and cities which voted out in the Brexit referendum."

774 people having an affair. Last year - 702

1. Bulwell

1002 people having an affair. Last year- 869.

2. Eastwood

431 having an affair. Last year - 552.

3. Hucknall

1236 people having an affair. Last year - 1130.

4. Kirkby

