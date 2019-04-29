Thieves ‘grabbed car keys’ from delivery driver’s hands then sped off in van carrying 40 parcels near Mansfield

Police investigating a robbery near Mansfield are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

A delivery driver had parked her grey Kia Ceed Estate in Main Street, Oxton, as she went to deliver parcels.

The incident happened on Main Street, Oxton. Pic: Google Images.

When she returned to her car there was a man in the passenger seat and another man by the driver’s side of the car.

The man grabbed her hand and ripped the car keys out of her hand before driving off in the car towards Forest Road.

The stolen car had about 40 parcels inside. It happened at about 10.25am on March 22.

One of the men involved is white, about 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build.

He has short dark hair and was wearing a dark puffa style coat.

The other man, who was in the passenger seat, is white, has short dark hair and was wearing dark clothing.

The stolen vehicle was found in Belle Vue Lane, Blidworth, about two hours after the incident.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “While we realise that there has been a time lapse since the incident, we are led to believe there were several people on the street when the robbery happened, including some tradesmen who may no longer have been around when officers attended.

“Anyone who witnessed this robbery, including any drivers who may have recorded dashcam footage of the incident, is urged to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 289 of 22 March 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. ”#

