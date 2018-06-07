Thieves cause thousands of pounds in damaged to Mansfield Woodhouse church

Extensive damage has been caused to a church which supports the Mansfield Woodhouse community - costing thousands of pounds to repair.

Trinity Methodist Church, on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, had lead stolen from its roof, causing damage to the roof itself and the ceiling of the church.

Richard Tanner, minister at the church for the last 18 months has said that the thieves have cost the church £2,500 in damages.

He said: "I am annoyed really I don't know what people get out of it.

"They get nothing in profit compared to the cost of the damaged they caused.

"They have taken lead, caused damage to the roof itself and to the ceiling.

"I think we are easy prey for them, a lot of the time there are no people inside the church.

"It shows the general lack of care from some people."

The damages will be paid for by the church's insurance, which could see the church's premium increase.

The church's funds come from its congregation.

40 people a week go to service at the church on Sundays.

In the week 200 people visit from youth engagement groups, coffee mornings and a weekly lunch club during the school holidays for children.

Minister Tanner said: "My congregation give generously to support the church which is ending up spent on damage which never should have happened in the first place."

A Nottinghamshire Police Spokesman after the theft believed to have happened overnight on Monday, May 28 said: "Tiles and lead were stolen from the roof of a church on High Street causing extensive damage to the building."

Minister Tanner said that the other church where he preaches, Sherwood Forest Methodist, on Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, also had its lead stolen weeks earlier.