These simple tips could help save your life

Firefighters are reminding people of simple but important advice which could help save lives.

You are urged follow these steps:

► Fit at least one smoke alarm on every floor of your home. This means smoke will reach your alarm much quicker, giving you and your family those vital extra seconds to get out, stay out and call 999;

► Make an escape plan and practice it. This will help ensure everyone knows the procedure in case of a fire;

► Keep all escape routes clear. This will minimise the chance of tripping or falling while exiting your home in an emergency;

► Keep door and window keys in a known and accessible place so these can be found quickly in the event of a fire.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Every second counts when escaping a fire.

"Having working smoke alarms and a pre-planned and practiced escape plan can give you and your family the vital extra seconds needed to get out, stay out and call 999.

"If the unthinkable should happen and fire does break out in your home, it is essential that everyone in the house knows how to escape and that all escape routes are free from any obstacles or clutter."