Food hygiene

These are the food hygiene ratings of all the Mansfield area takeaways inspected in 2018

These 55 takeaways in the Mansfield area were all inspected and given a rating for their food hygiene standards in 2018.

Ratings, given out by the Food Standards Agency, range from 5 (very good) to 0 (urgent improvement necessary).

8 Main Street, Shirebrook. 3 stars - June 7, 2018

1. Balti Nights

70a Carter Lane, Mansfield. 5 stars - January 4, 2018

2. 1st Class Pizza

2a Crown Street, Mansfield. 5 stars - August 29, 2018

3. Barn Lane Chippy

101 Southwell Road West, Mansfield. 3 stars - July 9, 2018

4. The Black Pearl

