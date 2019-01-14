These are the food hygiene ratings of all the Mansfield area takeaways inspected in 2018

Ratings, given out by the Food Standards Agency, range from 5 (very good) to 0 (urgent improvement necessary).

1. Balti Nights 8 Main Street, Shirebrook. 3 stars - June 7, 2018 other Buy a Photo

2. 1st Class Pizza 70a Carter Lane, Mansfield. 5 stars - January 4, 2018 other Buy a Photo

3. Barn Lane Chippy 2a Crown Street, Mansfield. 5 stars - August 29, 2018 other Buy a Photo

4. The Black Pearl 101 Southwell Road West, Mansfield. 3 stars - July 9, 2018 other Buy a Photo

View more