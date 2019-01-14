These are the food hygiene ratings of all the Mansfield area takeaways inspected in 2018
These 55 takeaways in the Mansfield area were all inspected and given a rating for their food hygiene standards in 2018.
Ratings, given out by the Food Standards Agency, range from 5 (very good) to 0 (urgent improvement necessary).
1. Balti Nights
8 Main Street, Shirebrook. 3 stars - June 7, 2018
2. 1st Class Pizza
70a Carter Lane, Mansfield. 5 stars - January 4, 2018
3. Barn Lane Chippy
2a Crown Street, Mansfield. 5 stars - August 29, 2018
4. The Black Pearl
101 Southwell Road West, Mansfield. 3 stars - July 9, 2018
