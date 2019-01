The data has been published on the government website police.uk and shows reported crimes during November 2018. Below are the streets which has had the most reported crimes either in them or the immediate vicinity.

1. 2. Stockwell Gate/ Quaker Way 25 reported crimes in November 2018 Google other Buy a Photo

2. 3. Wilmore Way/ Morrisons 22 reported crimes in November 2018 Google other Buy a Photo

3. 4. The Broadway 20 reported crimes in November 2018 Google other Buy a Photo

4. 5. Toothill Lane car park 16 reported crimes in November 2018 Google other Buy a Photo

View more