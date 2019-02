Many forms of psychological abuse are now covered by the law which recognises that domestic abuse is not strictly limited to physical violence. Here, we've taken a look at 11 of the things it is now illegal for your partner to do in a relationship. To read about this in more depth, click here.

1. Sharing sexually explicit images of you either online or not New laws surrounding revenge porn make it illegal for someone to share intimate photographs of you with anyone, whether that is on or offline. It is illegal for someone to share intimate photographs of you with anyone else. other Buy a Photo

2. Restricting your access to money Even if they are the breadwinner, the law says one partner cannot stop the other from accessing money and should not give them punitive allowances. other Buy a Photo

3. Repeatedly putting you down Constant insults from a partner might not be typically thought of as domestic abuse, but under the new law, persistent name-calling, mocking and other forms of insulting behaviour are now illegal. other Buy a Photo

4. Stopping you from seeing family or friends If your partner isolates you from the people you love whether monitoring or blocking your calls or emails, telling you where you can or cannot go, or preventing you from seeing friends or relatives it is against the law. other Buy a Photo

View more