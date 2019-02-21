These are some of the aircraft you could see during a unique flypast in the skies above Warsop
Anticipation is building ahead of the special flypast in the skies above Warsop on Friday morning.
Here are some of the aircraft that are expected to take part in the flypast to mark the 75th anniversary of the Mi Amigo tragedy, which will meet over Warsop before travelling to Sheffield. READ MORE HERE
1. Mi Amigo
The flypast is taking place the mark the 75th anniversary of the crash of Mi Amigo with the loss of 10 crew on February 22 1944.