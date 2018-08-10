These are Mansfield’s best and worst rated GP practices - as rated by you

The Mansfield Chad can today reveal a list of Mansfield’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of Mansfield.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check your local GP practice’s patient satisfaction rating



Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Mansfield, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

* Orchard Medical Practice, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield - 93.1% would recommend

* The Surgery The Green, The Green, Glapwell - 92.9% would recommend

* Churchside Medical Practice, Wood Street, Mansfield - 91.3% would recommend

* Dr Anil Kumar Kaistha, Church Street, Warsop - 90.7% would recommend

* Hill View Surgery, Kirklington Road, Rainworth, Mansfield - 86.6% would recommend

* Pleasley Surgery, Chesterfield Road, Pleasley, Mansfield - 85.4% would recommend

* Kirkby Health Centre, 62 Lowmoor Road, Kirkby - 83.9% would recommend

* St Peters Medical Practice, Chaucer House, Commercial Street, Mansfield - 83.6% would recommend

* Woodlands Medical Practice, Bluebell Wood Way, Sutton - 82.6% would recommend

* Rosemary Street Health Centre, Rosemary Street, Mansfield - 80.8% would recommend

* Oak Tree Lane Surgery, Oak Tree Lane, Jubilee Ways South, Mansfield - 80.8% would recommend

* Mill View Surgery, 1a Goldsmith Street, Mansfield - 80.2% would recommend

* Bishops Walk Surgery, Bishops Walk, Church Warsop, Mansfield - 77.4% would recommend

* Shires Healthcare, 18 Main Street, Shirebrook - 77.4% would recommend

* Acorn Medical Practice, 11-13 Wood Street, Mansfield - 77.1% would recommend

* Brierley Park Medical Centre, 127 Sutton Road, Huthwaite - 77% would recommend

* Roundwood Surgery, Wood Street, Mansfield - 76.7% would recommend

* Dr Debarshi Chakraborty, Harwood Close, Skegby Road, Sutton - 76.2% would recommend

* Sandy Lane Surgery, 77 Sandy Lane, Mansfield - 75.1% would recommend

* Lowmoor Road Surgery, Low Moor Road, Kirkby - 75.1% would recommend

* Health Care Complex, Kirkby, 52 Lowmoor Road, Kirkby - 74% would recommend

* Kirkby Community Primary Care Centre, Portland Street, Kirkby - 73.2% would recommend

* Sherwood Medical Partnership - Crown Medical Centre, Crown Farm Way, Forest Town - 72.6% would recommend

* Ashfield Medical Centre, King Street, Sutton - 72% would recommend

* Abbey Medical Group, 59 Mansfield Road, Blidworth, Mansfield - 71.4% would recommend

* Rainworth Health Centre, Rainworth Primary Care Centre, Warsop Lane, Rainworth - 70.1% would recommend

* Skegby Family Medical Centre, Mansfield Road, Skegby - 66% would recommend

* Oakwood Surgery, Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse - 66.3% would recommend

* Family Medical Centre - Kirkby, 56A Lowmoor Road, Kirkby - 65.8% would recommend

* Bull Farm Primary Care Resource Centre, Concorde Way, Millenium Business Park, Mansfield - 64.6% would recommend

* Meden Medical Services Branch Surgery, (Warsop Primary Care Centre), Church Street, Warsop, Mansfield - 60.2% would recommend

* Willowbrook Medical Practice, Brook Street, Sutton - 55.9% would recommend