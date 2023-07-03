The 12 tenants moved into their new home in early June, giving them and their families peace of mind for the future.

The accommodation will provide lifelong opportunities for the 12 to make a good life for themselves in their own chosen community of Southwell, where each feels they belong.

The lack of affordable quality housing for people with learning disabilities is a national problem, with many people living in their parental home for most of their adult lives.

Reach Learning Disability's new Southwell accommodation. Picture: Dunelm

It is not uncommon for parents in their seventies and eighties to be caring for their grown-up son or daughter in their forties or fifties in the family home.

When parents cannot provide care anymore, adults with learning disabilities can find there is no choice but to move to a new area, often losing family, friends and community in one go.

In 1999, parents of adults with learning disabilities in Southwell saw the lack of local support would restrict their son or daughter’s opportunity for more independent living.

They founded a charity, Southwell Care Project, which later became Reach Learning Disability.

One of their aims was to build a home that was rooted in the local community, and which was built to a very high specification.

Over the years, the charity’s services flourished and expanded. But achieving the original plan to build accommodation proved elusive while the need became ever more urgent.

At last, in 2018, a gift of land and property on a large housing development site in Southwell meant the plans to build accommodation could become a reality.

Innovatively, it was agreed the proposed build could represent the affordable housing element of the wider development.

During the past five years, the charity has worked tirelessly to bring the plans to fruition, including running a successful fundraising campaign raising more than £1.5 million.

Designed by award-winning architects Allan Joyce Architects and built by C Ratcliffe Builders, the finished high-spec build incorporates two linked houses each accommodating six tenants.

All tenants have well-proportioned rooms, ensuite bathrooms tailored to individual needs, and lovely communal areas for socialising and relaxation.

Two ensuite bedrooms are provided for the care staff who will provide overnight support. Importantly, the project was designed to be net zero carbon in use and utilises innovative eco-technology including solar panels, air source heating and underfloor heating. This will help keep maintenance and running costs low, whilst being environmentally sustainable.