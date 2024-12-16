The Dog House: Popular Channel 4 show looking for people from the Mansfield & Ashfield area to participate in new series

The BAFTA-nominated Channel 4 series, The Dog House, is looking for families, couples and individuals to participate in their brand new series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show are looking for families who might be thinking about bringing a rescue dog into their lives and would be happy to share their reasons for doing so.

The Dog House highlights just how extraordinary the relationship between humans and canines can be and the life changing affects it can have to both sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By meeting the kind-hearted people looking to rehome a dog and hearing their stories on what they hope a dog can bring to them, the show emphasises it’s not always just the dog that is getting rescued.

The Dog House bringing more festive cheer (and tears!) this December

On top of looking for people to take part in a new series, Channel 4’s The Dog House returns to our screens this festive season for more matchmaking at Woodgreen Pets Charity, with a new Christmas episode airing on Wednesday 18th December at 8pm. The team make their abandoned dogs feel extra special at this time of year…cuddles, presents and their very own doggy Christmas dinner! But will they find them a perfect home in time for Christmas?

On the show, the Griffiths family hope Gigi the Labrador cross will help dad Dave get into the festive spirit. But will old habits die hard? Mona the Lurcher only has one thing on her list this year, a new friend. She’s introduced to Georgia the Saluki cross, but it takes them a while to work out if they think each other are naughty or nice. And Lady the Cocker Spaniel stray has to overcome her shyness when she meets Elizabeth, sister Sarah and her Afghan Hound Florence.

People wishing to apply for the new series can visit: https://www.channel4.com/4viewers/takepart/the-dog-house or email [email protected]