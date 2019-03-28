The cheapest petrol and diesel prices in Mansfield revealed
Need to save some extra cash? Switching your petrol station could help...
We've scoured Confused.com to tell you where you can get the cheapest petrol and diesel in Mansfield right now.
1. Asda, Sutton-in-Ashfield
Price per litre. Unleaded - 115.7p'Diesel - 125.7p
2. Tesco Extra, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield
Price per litre. Unleaded - 115.9p
3. Sainsbury's, Mansfield
Price per litre. Unleaded - 116.0p'Diesel - 125.9p
4. Morrisons, Sutton Road, Mansfield
Price per litre. Unleaded - 116.7p'Diesel - 125.7p
