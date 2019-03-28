Petrol prices

The cheapest petrol and diesel prices in Mansfield revealed

Need to save some extra cash? Switching your petrol station could help...

We've scoured Confused.com to tell you where you can get the cheapest petrol and diesel in Mansfield right now.

1. Asda, Sutton-in-Ashfield

Price per litre. Unleaded - 115.9p

2. Tesco Extra, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield

Price per litre. Unleaded - 116.0p'Diesel - 125.9p

3. Sainsbury's, Mansfield

Price per litre. Unleaded - 116.7p'Diesel - 125.7p

4. Morrisons, Sutton Road, Mansfield

