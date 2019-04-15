Teenager missing from Mansfield

Police are concerned for the safety of a teenager who is missing from the Mansfield area

Jonathan Treadgold, 17, was reported missing at around 8.30pm on Thursday.

He is described as white, of medium build and around 5ft 7in tall.

He is described as having short ginger hair and was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, an orange and black North Face jacket and a black baseball cap.

If you have seen Jonathan or have any information about his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 854 of April 11.